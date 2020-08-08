Almonte was optioned to the Padres' alternate training site Saturday.
Almonte was recalled at the start of the week and went 1-for-9 with a stolen base in his brief time with the team. The 31-year-old could rejoin the Friars when the team needs additional outfield depth.
