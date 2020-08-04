Almonte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Dodgers.
Almonte was added to the active roster earlier in the day and immediately slotted into the seventh spot in the lineup. The 31-year-old notched one of three steals on the night for the Padres, who lead the majors with 17 thefts overall this season.
