Cimber tossed three no-hit innings in relief during the Padres' 10-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out three and walked one in the 37-pitch outing.

The 27-year-old Cimber cracked the Padres' Opening Day roster to little fanfare in March, but he's quickly emerged as one of the more dominant members of the San Diego bullpen. Though Cimber's 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 5.3 K/BB on the season would be more than serviceable if he were used as strictly as a one-inning setup man, his fantasy utility is enhanced by the Padres' willingness to deploy him as a multi-inning weapon. Cimber has retired six or more hitters in four of his last five appearances, notching at least three strikeouts in all of those extended outings.