Padres' Adam Cimber: Fires scoreless inning Thursday
Cimber gave up a hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning in a loss to the Pirates on Thursday.
Cimber allowed a run in each of his first three appearances this month, but he followed that up with three scoreless outings. The 27-year-old rookie has been a pleasant surprise for the Friars, posting a 2.92 ERA and a strong 5.2 K/BB ratio over 24.2 innings. He is still behind Brad Hand, Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen in the bullpen, so he won't see many hold or save opportunities for a struggling San Diego club.
