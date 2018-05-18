Cimber gave up a hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning in a loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

Cimber allowed a run in each of his first three appearances this month, but he followed that up with three scoreless outings. The 27-year-old rookie has been a pleasant surprise for the Friars, posting a 2.92 ERA and a strong 5.2 K/BB ratio over 24.2 innings. He is still behind Brad Hand, Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen in the bullpen, so he won't see many hold or save opportunities for a struggling San Diego club.