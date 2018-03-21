Cimber has impressed manager Andy Green this spring.

Cimber has tossed eight scoreless innings in the Cactus League, striking out eight, walking one and holding opposing hitters to a .148 batting average. The 27-year-old had a solid showing at Triple-A El Paso last season, posting a 2.92 ERA in 64.2 innings and walking just 3.2 percent of the batters he faced. He's "thrust himself into the conversation," according to Green. It would be something of a surprise if a 27-year-old with no major-league experience and no spot on the 40-man roster makes the team, but Cimber appears to have an outside chance to do that based on how he's performed this spring.