Padres' Adam Cimber: Impressing in spring training
Cimber has impressed manager Andy Green this spring.
Cimber has tossed eight scoreless innings in the Cactus League, striking out eight, walking one and holding opposing hitters to a .148 batting average. The 27-year-old had a solid showing at Triple-A El Paso last season, posting a 2.92 ERA in 64.2 innings and walking just 3.2 percent of the batters he faced. He's "thrust himself into the conversation," according to Green. It would be something of a surprise if a 27-year-old with no major-league experience and no spot on the 40-man roster makes the team, but Cimber appears to have an outside chance to do that based on how he's performed this spring.
