Cimber fired two spotless innings while striking out three in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The Friars' long man was excellent in this one, doubling his strikeout total to six through 4.2 innings. Cimber posted a modest 7.3 K/9 across two levels last year, so his early 11.6 K/9 in the majors doesn't seem sustainable. The 27-year-old primarily relies on pinpoint control with his slow sinker (85.8 mph), so he is unlikely to provide ratio help in his current role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories