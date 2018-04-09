Padres' Adam Cimber: Perfect in relief
Cimber fired two spotless innings while striking out three in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.
The Friars' long man was excellent in this one, doubling his strikeout total to six through 4.2 innings. Cimber posted a modest 7.3 K/9 across two levels last year, so his early 11.6 K/9 in the majors doesn't seem sustainable. The 27-year-old primarily relies on pinpoint control with his slow sinker (85.8 mph), so he is unlikely to provide ratio help in his current role.
