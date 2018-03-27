Cimber has won a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to appear in the majors, though he had a solid season for Triple-A El Paso last year. In 64.2 innings, the sidearmer posted a 2.92 ERA, walked just 3.2 percent of batters and generated a 54.3 percent groundball rate. He continued to impress this spring, striking out nine and allowing four hits, one walk and no runs in nine innings of work.