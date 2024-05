Mazur was promoted to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Mazur had generated a 1.95 ERA to pair with a 32:5 K:BB at Double-A this year, making six starts and totaling 32.1 innings. One of the Padres' top prospects and the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Mazur could push for a big-league spot if he impresses at El Paso.