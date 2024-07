The Padres optioned Mazur to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Mazur had a solid MLB debut against the Angels on June 4, allowing one run in six innings. Things quickly went downhill for him, however, as he posted a 9.36 ERA and 2.04 WHIP across 25 innings over his next six starts. He'll now return to the minors in order to right the ship, though he hasn't found much success at the Triple-A level either (7.11 ERA). Logan Gillaspie was recalled from El Paso in a corresponding move.