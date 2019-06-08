Warren (4-1) pitched two innings in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals. He allowed one run on one hit and received the win.

The reliever has had a rocky season with a 5.34 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 25 appearances in his first year in San Diego. He has recorded three holds and struck out 25 batters in 28.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories