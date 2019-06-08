Padres' Adam Warren: Earns win Friday
Warren (4-1) pitched two innings in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals. He allowed one run on one hit and received the win.
The reliever has had a rocky season with a 5.34 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 25 appearances in his first year in San Diego. He has recorded three holds and struck out 25 batters in 28.2 innings.
