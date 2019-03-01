Warren signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday that includes a club option for 2020, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Warren started 2018 with the Yankees but was traded to the Mariners in July, and compiled a 3.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB across 51.2 innings for the season. The 31-year-old seems likely to start out in a middle relief role in San Diego, but according to Emily Waldon of The Athletic, the deal includes performances bonuses for that of a starter, so they could also utilize him in that role. Warren's last start in the majors came in 2016 with the Cubs, and was his lone start over 58 appearances that season.

More News
Our Latest Stories