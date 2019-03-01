Warren signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday that includes a club option for 2020, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Warren started 2018 with the Yankees but was traded to the Mariners in July, and compiled a 3.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB across 51.2 innings for the season. The 31-year-old seems likely to start out in a middle relief role in San Diego, but according to Emily Waldon of The Athletic, the deal includes performances bonuses for that of a starter, so they could also utilize him in that role. Warren's last start in the majors came in 2016 with the Cubs, and was his lone start over 58 appearances that season.