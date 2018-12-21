Rodriguez agreed to a minor-league deal with San Diego on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training.

Rodriguez spent the past two seasons at the Double-A level within Baltimore's system. In 2018, he slashed .286/.335/.478 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI. If the 27-year-old infielder is able to impress the Padres' brass at spring training, he will likely begin next season with Triple-A El Paso.