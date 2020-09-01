Morejon was activated from the injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Morejon was placed on the injured list Saturday, with team declining to go into details surrounding the southpaw's health. It wound up being just a short stint on the injured list for the left-hander. Morejon was previously scheduled to start last Saturday against the Rockies, but it's currently unclear if he will make his next appearance as a starter or in relief.