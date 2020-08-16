Morejon was added to the Padres' taxi squad Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The left-hander will join San Diego for its game in Arizona on Sunday and then head to Texas for a two-game series at the start of the week. Morejon offers plenty of versatility, as he has experience as a starter, opener and traditional reliever.
More News
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Not included on Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Making case for roster spot•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Viewed as starter•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Moving to minors•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Moves to 60-day injured list•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Won't return from IL in 2019•