Morejon was promoted to Low-A Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old lefty has dazzled during his brief time with short-season Tribune City, posting a 35:3 K:BB with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts (35.1 innings). Morejon will now head up the organizational ladder to finish out the season with a full-season affiliate with the hopes of keeping things going in the TinCaps' rotation.

