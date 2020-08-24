Morejon yielded three runs on three hits and a walk across 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out three in the win over the Astros. He did not factor in the decision.

The Astros pounced on Morejon early, tagging him for three runs in the first frame, including a two-run blast by Kyle Tucker. Fortunately, the bullpen shut Houston down the rest of the afternoon and the offense pushed ahead for a victory to prevent the 21-year-old lefty from picking up his first loss. It's unclear if Morejon will get another turn in the rotation, but if he does, he'll carry a 5.79 ERA into Colorado later this week.