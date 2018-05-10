Morejon threw seven scoreless innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

This was the first time Morejon logged more than six innings in a pro start, and the seven strikeouts were one shy of tying his career high. The 19-year-old southpaw now boasts a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB in 29.1 innings through six starts. He is the second youngest player in the California League and appears to be coming into his own as a pro.