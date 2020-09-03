Morejon's two-day stint on the injured list last weekend was due to a headache, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While a headache would not typically be considered cause for an IL stint in a normal season, the issue is listed as a symptom of COVID-19, thus necessitating an abundance of caution. Morejon's headache may have been brought on by the altitude in Denver, though he was able to recover from the issue and clear testing protocols in time to throw three scoreless innings against Colorado on Monday.