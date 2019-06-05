Morejon (shoulder) is scheduled to start for Double-A Amarillo on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Morejon is ready to rejoin the Sod Poodles' rotation after missing the past two weeks with a sore left shoulder. Prior to suffering the injury, the 20-year-old southpaw posted a 5.66 ERA and 28:11 K:BB in 20.2 innings (seven starts).