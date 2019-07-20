Morejon is a candidate to be used as an opener Sunday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Morejon has exclusively been a starter thus far in his professional career, but he's expected to be called up as a reliever Saturday. Serving as an opener would be an easy way to smooth his transition to the big leagues, as he'd get to warm up prior to the game as he's used to. The Padres haven't officially confirmed what his role will be.