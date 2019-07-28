Morejon is listed as the Padres' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Morejon essentially worked as an opener in his MLB debut exactly one week earlier against the Cubs, yielding a run over 2.1 innings before giving way to primary pitcher Cal Quantrill. Since that outing, Morejon has made an one-inning relief appearance Thursday against the Mets, so he may not be asked to cover more than two or three frames as he re-enters the rotation Sunday. The Padres haven't indicated whether a primary pitcher will be deployed behind Morejon, so manager Andy Green could treat the series finale as more of a bullpen game.