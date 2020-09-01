Morejon (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Rockies after tossing three scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out two.
Morejon piggybacked Garrett Richards, who tossed 3.2 scoreless frames, to earn his first win of the season in his first appearances since returning from the injured list. It's currently unclear if the left-hander will make his next appearance as a starter or in relief, but the most important thing is that he's back with the team and seemingly completely healthy.
