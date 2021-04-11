Morejon was removed in the first inning of his start Sunday against the Rangers with an apparent elbow/forearm injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Morejon retired the first two batters he faced before he was visited on the mound by a team trainer following a four-pitch walk to Joey Gallo. The trainer was spotted holding Morejon's elbow during the mound visit, but the nature and extent of his injury likely won't be known until he's evaluated in the locker room. Even if an injury hadn't knocked Morejon out of Sunday's game, the lefty likely wouldn't have been in line for an extended run in San Diego's rotation with Dinelson Lamet (elbow) potentially on track to return from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.