Morejon allowed two runs on five hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out two batters over four innings. He did not factor in the decision as the Padres lost 3-2 to the Giants on Monday night.

Both runs Morejon gave up were via solo home runs. The 22-year-old left-hander was taken deep to center by Darin Ruf to open up the second inning and then just missed his spot against Longoria after he connected on a sinker away in the zone to put the Giants back up 2-1 in the fourth. Morejon never pitched more than three innings in 2020 as he primarily served as an opener, however, the Padres stretched him out to be a starter this spring and he should remain in the rotation until Dinelson Lamet (elbow) is able to come off the injured list. His next opportunity to pitch is expected to come against the Rangers on April 11.