Morejon will require Tommy John surgery on his left elbow after undergoing an MRI, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old was initially diagnosed with a left forearm strain last week after exiting during the first inning of his second start of the season, but further examination revealed a worst-case scenario. Morejon will miss the rest of the season and will also be sidelined for at least the first half of the 2022 campaign. Ryan Weathers has joined San Diego's rotation for the short term while Dinelson Lamet (elbow) is set to come off the injured list for his season debut this week.