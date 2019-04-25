Padres' Adrian Morejon: Hopes to return in two weeks
Morejon (shoulder) hopes to return to the mound in two weeks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Morejon was placed on the minor-league injured list after experiencing minor muscle fatigue in his shoulder and lower-back tightness Tuesday. He is expected to resume throwing this weekend.
