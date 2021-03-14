Morejon hurled three innings in Saturday's Cactus League contest versus Arizona, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five.

Morejon surrendered a leadoff home run to Ketel Marte, but he had little trouble with the Diamondbacks thereafter. The southpaw has allowed only two runs through seven innings this spring while striking out 10. His six walks are worrisome, but Morejon eased some of that concern by refusing to yield a free pass Saturday. The 22-year-old is expected to break camp with San Diego, though his role has yet to be laid out. Morejon is in contention for a rotation spot, but he could also function in a multiple-inning relief role.