The Padres plan to call Morejon up from their taxi squad to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The team has yet to make the move official, but Morejon is in line to make his 2020 debut in Texas. Though Morejon has presumably been throwing regularly since summer camp ended, the Padres likely won't ask him to work deep into Tuesday's start, so he may end up serving as more of a glorified opener in front of a long-relief option like Luis Patino. Morejon struggled in five games for the Padres a season ago, accruing a 10.13 ERA and 2.25 WHIP with nine strikeouts across eight innings.