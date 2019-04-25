Padres' Adrian Morejon: Injury not deemed serious
Morejon (shoulder) was evaluated by doctors Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Morejon landed on the minor-league injured list earlier in the week after experiencing tightness in his back and shoulder, though the injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious. Depending on how the young lefty feels in the coming days, he could be cleared to resume throwing over the weekend.
