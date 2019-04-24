Padres' Adrian Morejon: Lands on MiLB injured list
Morejon was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday with back and right shoulder injuries.
Morejon was pulled from Monday's start at Double-A Amarillo after only four pitches. According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the 20-year-old was removed after experiencing tightness in his back and shoulder, though it's unclear whether the injuries are related.
