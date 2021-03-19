Morejon allowed two runs over 3.2 innings in Thursday's Cactus League contest versus Oakland, yielding four hits and two walks while striking out one. He is the "clear favorite" to grab the fifth-starter role at the beginning of the campaign, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

Morejon is among a group of pitchers vying for a rotation spot that is looking likely to open as a result of Dinelson Lamet's (elbow) probable absence at the start of the campaign. Morejon appears to have an inside track on the role thanks to a solid spring in which he has notched a 3.38 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB over 10.2 innings. The 22-year-old also has an advantage by virtue of already having started six games in his brief big-league career.