Morejon was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Morejon was attempting to earn a spot on the Friars' Opening Day roster, but he'll end up beginning the season in the minors. The left-hander made his major-league debut last season with five appearances, but he spent most of 2019 at Double-A Amarillo with a 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 36 frames.

