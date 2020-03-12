Padres' Adrian Morejon: Moving to minors
Morejon was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Morejon was attempting to earn a spot on the Friars' Opening Day roster, but he'll end up beginning the season in the minors. The left-hander made his major-league debut last season with five appearances, but he spent most of 2019 at Double-A Amarillo with a 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 36 frames.
More News
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Moves to 60-day injured list•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Won't return from IL in 2019•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: On IL with shoulder injury•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Shifts to bullpen•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Struggles with control in start•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Draws start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz.
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.