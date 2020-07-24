Morejon did not make the cut for a spot on the Padres' 30-man roster.

Morejon was said to be making a push for a roster spot after looking good in intrasquad action, but the southpaw will instead begin the season at the team's alternate training site. He could be among the primary candidates for a move to the big-league club if the need for a multi-inning reliever or spot starter arises during the season.