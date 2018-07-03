Morejon is currently on the minor-league DL due to muscular soreness in his hip, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Morejon hasn't pitched since the middle of June due to this injury. Prior to landing on the disabled list, he was sporting a 3.59 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 11 starts with High-A Lake Elsinore. Looking ahead, the Padres are hoping that Morejon will return to the mound in a couple weeks.