Morejon allowed zero hits and one walk over three shutout innings during Tuesday's win over the Rangers. He had four strikeouts but did not qualify for the decison.

The 21-year-old's first outing of 2020 was a successful one, as he delivered 26 of his 39 pitches for strikes while holding down the Rangers in the opener role. Morejon would presumably receive more opportunities based on Tuesday's performance, but it's unclear how the Friars plan to utilize him moving forward with the rest of the rotation currently healthy.