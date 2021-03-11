Morejon is a candidate for a rotation role to begin the campaign, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

There is some question about whether Dinelson Lamet (elbow) will re ready by the start of the campaign, which could open the door for one of the Padres' young pitchers to temporarily claim a rotation spot. Morejon might be the favorite in that scenario given that his theoretical competitors for the role (MacKenzie Gore and Ryan Weathers) have each yet to throw a regular-season big-league inning. Morejon has thus far allowed only one run over four innings this spring while racking up five strikeouts, though his six walks are a concern.