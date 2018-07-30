Morejon (hip) returned to action with a four-inning scoreless outing for High-A Lake Elsinore on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Morejon had missed over a month with soreness in his hip flexor muscle, but Sunday's successful return to the mound is an encouraging sign for the young pitching prospect. The 19-year-old now owns a 3.36 ERA with 69 strikeouts over 61.2 innings with High-A Lake Elsinore this season. If he can maintain this level of success through the end of the 2018 season, a bump to Double-A next year wouldn't be surprising despite his ripe age.