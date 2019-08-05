Padres' Adrian Morejon: Shifts to bullpen
Morejon worked out of the bullpen in the Padres' four-game series with the Dodgers over the weekend. He appeared only in Thursday's 8-2 loss, striking out four but giving up two runs on five hits in two innings.
Morejon started in two of his prior three appearances for the Padres, though he acted as more of an opening pitcher in both of those outings. In an effort to limit the young lefty's workload over the final two months of the season, Morejon likely won't be asked to cover more than three innings in any of his subsequent appearances with the big club. Expect the Padres to work him in mainly in lower-leverage situations until his performance warrants a move up in the bullpen hierarchy.
