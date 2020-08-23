Morejon will start Sunday's game against the Astros, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
The lefty will get another turn through the San Diego rotation after striking out four in three no-hit innings during his 2020 debut Tuesday against the Rangers. Morejon tossed only 39 pitches in that outing, so he could be capped at around 50-to-60 pitches Sunday as the Padres look to manage the young southpaw's workload carefully. San Diego doesn't have a clear primary pitcher available to work behind Morejon, so expect the team to use multiple relievers once the 21-year-old exits the contest.
More News
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Posts three scoreless frames•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Called up by Padres•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Added to taxi squad•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Not included on Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Making case for roster spot•