Morejon (elbow) tossed three innings for Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.

In his first trip to the mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of last year, Morejon threw 40 pitches -- 29 of which were strikes. He gave up a home run to the first batter he faced but then retired nine of his final 10 hitters. The left-hander has started eight of the 16 major-league games in which he has pitched but will likely be used out of the bullpen when he returns to the big club given San Diego's stacked starting rotation. Morejon is eligible to return from the injured list June 7.