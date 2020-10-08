Morejon will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday, Bob Scanlan of FOX Sports San Diego reports.

The 21-year-old will take the mound Thursday with the Padres season potentially on the line. Morejon won't operate as a traditional starter as his highest pitch count this season was 41 pitches, but he should be able to cover a few innings if he's effective. The left-hander has provided three scoreless frames in the playoffs and had a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 19.1 innings during the regular season.