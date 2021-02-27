Morejon will start San Diego's first Cactus League game Sunday against Seattle, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Though Morejon doesn't currently project to be among San Diego's top five starters, the team has decided to stretch him out to start during camp. There's a decent likelihood the Padres will use a six-man rotation to kick off the campaign, and Morejon would be a top candidate to start games in that scenario. As such, his performance during spring training could set up his opportunities in 2021.