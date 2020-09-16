Morejon will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Friars are expected to employ a bullpen day in Wednesday's series finale, and Morejon will be the first reliever on the mound. The 21-year-old has a 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings this season.

