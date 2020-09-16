Morejon will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Friars are expected to employ a bullpen day in Wednesday's series finale, and Morejon will be the first reliever on the mound. The 21-year-old has a 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Cause of brief absence revealed•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Earns win in relief•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Activated from injured list•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Placed on injured list•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Set to start Saturday•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Avoids loss in short outing•