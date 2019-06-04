Padres' Adrian Morejon: Still nursing sore shoulder
Morejon hasn't pitched for Double-A Amarillo since May 22 while managing recurring soreness in his left shoulder, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Morejon was previously shut down for nearly a month earlier in the season with shoulder discomfort, so it's somewhat disconcerting that he's dealing with the same injury three outings after returning from the 7-day injured list. On a positive note, Amarillo has thus far resisted placing him on the IL, suggesting his latest setback isn't quite as significant. The 20-year-old has been able to play catch in recent days and could be cleared to rejoin the rotation later this week.
