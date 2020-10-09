Morejon picked up the loss as the opener in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in just two innings while striking out two batters.

The brief outing was seemingly the plan all along, as Morejon had averaged 2.03 innings per appearance in his 11 previous outings this season. He retired the side in the first inning but struggled in the second, allowing three baserunners and one run. He stayed in the game to start the third but allowed both of the first two batters to reach base, both of whom would come around to score. It was a disappointing outing for the talented young lefty, but the mere fact that he was trusted to open the game with the Padres' season on the line indicates how highly the team thinks of him.