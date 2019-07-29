Padres' Adrian Morejon: Struggles with control in start
Morejon completed 1.2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two against the Giants on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.
Morejon hurled one inning three days prior and was not expected to pitch more than a few innings Sunday in what was essentially a bullpen game. He struggled with his command, throwing only 22 of 40 pitches for strikes and walking three batters while giving up a pair of runs. The 20-year-old worked primarily as a limited-inning opener with Double-A Amarillo this season, so it stands to reason that he may be asked to fill a similar role for as long as he is with the big club.
