The Padres diagnosed Morejon with a left elbow/forearm strain after he was removed in the first inning of his start against the Rangers.

Morejon will be re-evaluated Monday before the Padres gain a better sense of how long the lefty will be sidelined, but a trip to the 10-day injured list is almost certainly on tap even if follow-up tests reveal no ligament damage. Fortunately for San Diego, the team should have some reinforcement for the rotation waiting in the wings, as Dinelson Lamet (elbow) looks like he could be ready to return from the IL after a successful throwing session earlier this weekend, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. If Lamet isn't ready to pitch when Morejon's next turn in the rotation comes up Friday against the Dodgers, the Padres could turn to one of Ryan Weathers or Nabil Crismatt for a spot start, or deploy the two long relievers in a tandem.