Morejon (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits across two-plus innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Morejon was called upon to start the bullpen game for San Diego. He worked into the third inning, with his lone earned run allowed being a solo homer to A.J. Pollock. The left-hander, who was tagged with his first loss of the season, is expected to continue working out of the bullpen going forward.