Morejon will be recalled to open Sunday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres' official announcement lists Morejon as the starter, but the expectation remains that he'll be used in the opener role, according to Acee. That would match his usage at Double-A Amarillo, where he's been the first pitcher for his team in all 16 of his appearances but hasn't been asked to pitch more than three innings since mid-April and has only gone longer than two innings once during that stretch. Expect him to turn the ball over to Cal Quantrill after a frame or two Sunday.