Morejon will be recalled to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The team has yet to make the move official, but Morejon is set to make his 2020 debut. He struggled in five games for the Padres a season ago, accruing a 10.13 ERA and 2.25 WHIP with nine strikeouts across eight innings.

